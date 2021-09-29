Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 16,332 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $729,387.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $18,609.50.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 181,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.12, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

