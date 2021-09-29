Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP Sells 4,140 Shares of Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.44. 746,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,697. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 147.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.