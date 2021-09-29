Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $112.34. 3,711,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.79 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.