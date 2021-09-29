Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Sells 3,913 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRAI traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. 54,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,998. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $102.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $741.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.