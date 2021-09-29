Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Sells 2,064 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 803,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

