Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Sells 20,308 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $406,566.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Nicholas Graham sold 726 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $13,910.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. 255,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,347. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.47 million, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

