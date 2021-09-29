Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells 16,586 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,849.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. 216,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

