Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells 16,586 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,849.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. 216,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 5.56.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
