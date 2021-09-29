Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells 95,302 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 220,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.60. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

