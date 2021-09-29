Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven S. Fendley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $189,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 1,095,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,792. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

