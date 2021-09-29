Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Sells 8,841 Shares of Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $99,949.20.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20.

On Monday, July 26th, Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00.

LCUT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.