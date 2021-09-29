Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 209 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 209 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $22,929.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,030 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $123,115.90.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43.

Natera stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. 340,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,918. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,077,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natera by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

