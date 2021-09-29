Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells 4,250 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00.

NTAP stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,214. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in NetApp by 208.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

