Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
