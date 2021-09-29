Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

