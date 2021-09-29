Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 305,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.76. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

