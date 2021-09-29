Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

