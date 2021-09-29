Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter S. Woltosz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. 128,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,442. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.05 million, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.