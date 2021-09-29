Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells 2,627 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47.

VRNT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 462,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,032. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

