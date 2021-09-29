Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.16. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

