Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,293,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,249,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

IBKR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 121.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

