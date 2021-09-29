Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.80

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.80 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.21). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 9,524 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.80. The company has a market capitalization of £52.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

