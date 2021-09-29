International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,090 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 140.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of International Paper by 373.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.