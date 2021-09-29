Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.53

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and traded as high as $36.28. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

