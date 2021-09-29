Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

Several research firms recently commented on IIP.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

