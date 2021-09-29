Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $68.22. 2,344,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,421,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.