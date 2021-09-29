Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.51. 48,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 159,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

