Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.14. 2,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.