Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.88 and last traded at $87.99. 53,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

