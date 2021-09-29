Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of CZA stock opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.