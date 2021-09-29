Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (CRON, CTK, CUBI, CURV, CVBF, CX, CYAD, DNBBY, DPUKY, DTEGY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 29th:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

