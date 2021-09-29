Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $49.71 million and approximately $3,982.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00119256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00169147 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

