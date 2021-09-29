ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Head to Head Analysis

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and ION Acquisition Corp 2 (NYSE:IACB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HubSpot and ION Acquisition Corp 2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 0 19 1 3.05 ION Acquisition Corp 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot currently has a consensus target price of $659.73, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than ION Acquisition Corp 2.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and ION Acquisition Corp 2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $883.03 million 36.26 -$85.03 million ($1.08) -630.78 ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ION Acquisition Corp 2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and ION Acquisition Corp 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -7.98% -7.35% -2.88% ION Acquisition Corp 2 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of ION Acquisition Corp 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HubSpot beats ION Acquisition Corp 2 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Company Profile

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

