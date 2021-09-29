Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Down 3.1%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) shares traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $12.35. 73,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.