iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.06. 333,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 620,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.