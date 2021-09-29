iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.97 and last traded at $71.01. Approximately 1,685,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,599,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.