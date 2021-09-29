iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.41 and last traded at $72.09. Approximately 284,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 562,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.