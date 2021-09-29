iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

