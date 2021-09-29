iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.66% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,468,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 92,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

