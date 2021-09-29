iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,810 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 44.21% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,712,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 680,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 624,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,664,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 157,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,592. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.