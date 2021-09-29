iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,158,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.98% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $827,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 382.8% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 377,959 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $133.33. 562,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,411,734. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

