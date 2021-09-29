iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.13 and last traded at $51.17. 121,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 186,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.