iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after buying an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

