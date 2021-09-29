iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,008 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,942,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.