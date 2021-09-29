iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 240,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,484,461 shares.The stock last traded at $62.48 and had previously closed at $62.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

