iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $79,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 183,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.