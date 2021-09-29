iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.