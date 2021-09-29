iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 74,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,115 shares.The stock last traded at $450.25 and had previously closed at $453.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.11.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.