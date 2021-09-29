iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 74,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,115 shares.The stock last traded at $450.25 and had previously closed at $453.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.157 per share. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
