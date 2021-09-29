iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.75.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

