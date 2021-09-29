iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

