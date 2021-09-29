iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.37% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 123,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $191.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.45. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.64 and a 52-week high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

