Isiklar Coin Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $346,312.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

